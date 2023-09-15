All Sections
Chechen leader Kadyrov is in critical condition – Ukrainian intelligence

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 September 2023, 19:53
Chechen leader Kadyrov is in critical condition – Ukrainian intelligence
RAMZAN KADYROV, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has stated that Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Kremlin-controlled Chechnya, is in critical condition.

Source: Yuson in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote: "We can confirm that he [Kadyrov – ed.] has had another severe exacerbation and has been in critical condition for the past few days."

Screenshot: Ramzan Kadyrov's telegram

Background: The Security Service of Ukraine put Kadyrov on the wanted list in September last year. He is wanted under Article 110.3 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other serious consequences) and Article 437.2 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Kadyrov faces from 10 years to life imprisonment under these articles.

