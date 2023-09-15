All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy reacts to decision of European Commission on import of Ukrainian grain

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 September 2023, 20:52
Zelenskyy reacts to decision of European Commission on import of Ukrainian grain
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the European Commission for lifting the restrictions on import of Ukrainian grain and stated that Ukraine would react to violations of the EU law by its neighbours in a civilised manner.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for keeping her word and sticking to the rules of the free market. He called it an example of real unity and trust between Ukraine and the EU.

Advertisement:

The President also stressed that it is important that Ukraine’s neighbours support it in this decision.

Quote: "Right now it is important that European unity works on the bilateral level as well, that Ukraine’s neighbours support it during the war. If their decisions violate EU law, Ukraine will respond in a civilised manner."

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: