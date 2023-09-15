All Sections
Important international events scheduled for late September – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 September 2023, 21:24
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he will take part in important international events in the second half of September.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 15 September

Quote: "We are preparing for important international events scheduled for the second half of September. I had several long meetings about this today. We are doing everything to ensure that there are significant results for Ukraine – both in new defense packages from partners and in the decisions of international institutions."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he held a wide-ranging meeting with representatives of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. The President of Ukraine also noted that the Office of the President, together with the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and the government, are preparing decisions that will bring the final abolition of oligarchic and corrupt influences in Ukraine closer.

Background:

  • US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on 15 September that Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet at the White House next Thursday, 21 September. The meeting will take place after the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.
  • A number of American media and news agencies previously reported on Zelenskyy's visit to the United States next week. According to The Washington Post, Zelenskyy will also visit the US Congress in order to get lawmakers to approve additional aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$24 billion.
  • Earlier, Bloomberg's sources reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit New York in September to attend the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.
  • According to the media reports, during the events, Zelenskyy may personally present his peace formula, a 10-point plan to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

