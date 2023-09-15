All Sections
Slovakia bans import of Ukrainian grain

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 22:30
Slovakia bans import of Ukrainian grain
FLAG OF SLOVAKIA. PHOTO: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The Slovak government has announced the introduction of unilateral restrictions on the import of certain categories of agricultural products from Ukraine on Friday evening, despite the decision of the European Commission not to extend them.

Source: European Pravda, citing the government's statement on the portal Dennik N

Details: According to the decision, Slovakia will ban the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds by the end of the year.

"We must prevent excessive pressure on the Slovakian market so that we remain fair even to domestic farmers. At the same time, our step is a reaction to the same procedure of Poland and Hungary," the Slovak government said in a statement.

They also promised to cooperate intensively with the European Commission and EU member states to find a pan-European systemic solution during the ban and, if such a decision is made, lift the ban.

The European Commission has imposed a temporary restriction on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU member states: Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. They claimed that Ukrainian grain harms their market and farmers.

But on Friday, the European Commission announced that restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine will not continue after 15 September, but Kyiv agreed to take measures to restrict imports for its part.

Despite this, Poland and Hungary decided to introduce unilateral restrictions.

Before that, Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, announced that Ukraine would request an arbitration of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in that case.

