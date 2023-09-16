All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupying authorities deport 20 more children from occupied Kherson to Russia

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 04:17
Occupying authorities deport 20 more children from occupied Kherson to Russia
stock photo: pixabay

The Russian occupying authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast continue to deport Ukrainian children to Russia, calling it "recreational holidays". 

Source: Russian-imposed administration of Kherson Oblast on Telegram

Details: Russian officials said they had signed an agreement to send 20 children to the Okean children's camp in Primorsky Krai.

Advertisement:

It is noteworthy that the children will be sent there for an indefinite period of time.

Background:

  • According to Daria Herasymchuk, Ukrainian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, as of 1 August, it is known about the illegal deportation of 5,754 children to Russia.
  • Prior to that, it was revealed that the Russian Federation was preparing amendments to the legislation that would allow Russians to adopt Ukrainian children under a simplified procedure.
  • Only in Krasnodar Krai of Russia alone, more than 1,000 Ukrainian children were given for "adoption". These children were illegally taken from Mariupol, occupied by the Russian forces.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: