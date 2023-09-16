All Sections
Occupying authorities deport 20 more children from occupied Kherson to Russia

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 04:17
stock photo: pixabay

The Russian occupying authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast continue to deport Ukrainian children to Russia, calling it "recreational holidays". 

Source: Russian-imposed administration of Kherson Oblast on Telegram

Details: Russian officials said they had signed an agreement to send 20 children to the Okean children's camp in Primorsky Krai.

It is noteworthy that the children will be sent there for an indefinite period of time.

Background:

  • According to Daria Herasymchuk, Ukrainian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, as of 1 August, it is known about the illegal deportation of 5,754 children to Russia.
  • Prior to that, it was revealed that the Russian Federation was preparing amendments to the legislation that would allow Russians to adopt Ukrainian children under a simplified procedure.
  • Only in Krasnodar Krai of Russia alone, more than 1,000 Ukrainian children were given for "adoption". These children were illegally taken from Mariupol, occupied by the Russian forces.

