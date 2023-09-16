All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces kill 350 Russians and destroy 16 artillery systems

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 September 2023, 08:22
Ukrainian forces kill 350 Russians and destroy 16 artillery systems
PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Russian forces have lost another 350 of their soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 271,790 (+350) military personnel
  • 4,616 (+4) tanks
  • 8,824 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
  • 5,988 (+16) artillery systems
  • 774 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 521 (+0) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 4,738 (+24) tactical UAVs
  • 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines 
  • 8,525 (+33) vehicles and tankers
  • 891 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being updated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: