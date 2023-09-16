Ukrainian forces kill 350 Russians and destroy 16 artillery systems
Saturday, 16 September 2023, 08:22
The Russian forces have lost another 350 of their soldiers in the war in Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 271,790 (+350) military personnel
- 4,616 (+4) tanks
- 8,824 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,988 (+16) artillery systems
- 774 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 521 (+0) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,738 (+24) tactical UAVs
- 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 8,525 (+33) vehicles and tankers
- 891 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being updated.
