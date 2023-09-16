Ukrainian forces kill 350 Russians and destroy 16 artillery systems

The Russian forces have lost another 350 of their soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 271,790 (+350) military personnel

4,616 (+4) tanks

8,824 (+10) armoured combat vehicles

5,988 (+16) artillery systems

774 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

521 (+0) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,738 (+24) tactical UAVs

1,455 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,525 (+33) vehicles and tankers

891 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being updated.

