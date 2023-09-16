All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians not conducting offensive operations on the ground in Luhansk Oblast, but increase intensity of air raids

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 September 2023, 09:09
Russians not conducting offensive operations on the ground in Luhansk Oblast, but increase intensity of air raids
SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATEMAP

Russian forces have not been conducting offensive actions on the ground in Luhansk Oblast in recent days, but have increased the intensity of air raids.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "After a significant failure near Novoyehorivka and several more attempts to attack on different fronts, the Russians have so far focused on pulling up their reserves. They have not conducted offensive operations on the ground in recent days.

Advertisement:

Instead, they increased the intensity of air raids. Novoselivske, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka are under enemy pressure from the sky. Air strikes take place every day in some settlements."

Details: The authorities say Nevske and Bilohorivka were hit by artillery and mortar fire over the past day.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: