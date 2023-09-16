Russians not conducting offensive operations on the ground in Luhansk Oblast, but increase intensity of air raids

Russian forces have not been conducting offensive actions on the ground in Luhansk Oblast in recent days, but have increased the intensity of air raids.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "After a significant failure near Novoyehorivka and several more attempts to attack on different fronts, the Russians have so far focused on pulling up their reserves. They have not conducted offensive operations on the ground in recent days.

Instead, they increased the intensity of air raids. Novoselivske, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka are under enemy pressure from the sky. Air strikes take place every day in some settlements."

Details: The authorities say Nevske and Bilohorivka were hit by artillery and mortar fire over the past day.

