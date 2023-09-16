All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is probably preparing for attack on Ukrainian infrastructure in winter – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 09:26
Russia is probably preparing for attack on Ukrainian infrastructure in winter – UK intelligence
One of the Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in Kyiv, October 2022. Photo: State Emergency Service

The UK Ministry of Defence expects Russia to launch missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the winter, as it did last year.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence update for 16 September on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence recalled that Russia attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure from October 2022 to March 2023. The Russian Federation mainly used Kh-101 missiles (AS-23a KODIAK) launched by strategic aircraft from Russian territory for the attacks.

Advertisement:

The ministry stressed that since April 2023, Russia has begun to spend less on air-launched cruise missiles, while Russian leaders stressed efforts aimed at increasing the pace of production of such weapons, citing data from open sources.

Quote: "Russia is therefore likely able to generate a significant stockpile of ALCMs [Air-launched cruise missiles - ed.]. There is a realistic possibility Russia will again focus these weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure targets over the winter."

Note: In a previous review, UK Defence Intelligence assessed the damage caused by a missile strike by Ukraine to the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don and the landing ship Minsk, which were undergoing dry-dock repairs in Sevastopol .

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: