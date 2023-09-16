Explosions rock Kharkiv
The authorities reported explosions in Kharkiv on the morning of 16 September.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, the Mayor of Kharkiv
Quote from Syniehubov: "Occupiers are attacking Kharkiv."
Details: Meanwhile, Terekhov said that explosions were heard in Kharkiv.
Authorities urge everyone to be careful and stay in shelters.
Syniehubov later added that the Russians had hit Kharkiv at least four times. Emergency services have rushed to the sites of the strikes.
Meanwhile, the air-raid warning was issued in many oblasts of Ukraine, including the city of Kyiv. As the Air Force reports, there is a threat of ballistic missile attack.
