Russian partisan blows up 2 trucks carrying Russian occupiers in Henichesk, Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 September 2023, 13:28
PHOTO: ATESH

The underground resistance movement has conducted a successful sabotage action in temporarily occupied Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, blowing up two trucks carrying Russian troops.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center, citing the Atesh underground resistance movement

Details: Ukraine's National Resistance Center noted that the trucks carrying Russian occupiers were blown up on the morning of 15 September.

The underground said their asset, a serviceman from the Russian Armed Forces, discovered the location of equipment and personnel of a neighbouring Russian unit at the entrance to the city, near abandoned industrial buildings.

Quote: "He hid a 10-kilogram ‘gift’ there. At the moment soldiers exited their vehicles, the explosives were activated. 

The result: two trucks and personnel were destroyed.

The partisan managed to get out of Henichesk."

