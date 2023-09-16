Russian partisan blows up 2 trucks carrying Russian occupiers in Henichesk, Kherson Oblast
The underground resistance movement has conducted a successful sabotage action in temporarily occupied Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, blowing up two trucks carrying Russian troops.
Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center, citing the Atesh underground resistance movement
Details: Ukraine's National Resistance Center noted that the trucks carrying Russian occupiers were blown up on the morning of 15 September.
The underground said their asset, a serviceman from the Russian Armed Forces, discovered the location of equipment and personnel of a neighbouring Russian unit at the entrance to the city, near abandoned industrial buildings.
Quote: "He hid a 10-kilogram ‘gift’ there. At the moment soldiers exited their vehicles, the explosives were activated.
The result: two trucks and personnel were destroyed.
The partisan managed to get out of Henichesk."
