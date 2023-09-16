All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians target apartment building and destroy secondary school in Kherson Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 September 2023, 16:56
Russians target apartment building and destroy secondary school in Kherson Oblast
Destroyed secondary school in the village of Lvove. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

On Saturday 16 September, the Russian forces targeted an apartment building in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast; a woman was injured.

Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy fired at one of the apartment buildings in the city. A 63-year-old woman was injured in her own apartment.

Advertisement:

In a state of moderate severity, the victim was hospitalised. She is now getting medical attention."

Details: The oblast’s military administration also reported that on Saturday, the Russian forces destroyed a secondary school in the village of Lvove, Tiahynka hromada  (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

"Today, an educational institution was hit by the Russian army. The building suffered significant damage: the wall and the roof were damaged, windows were broken," the report said.

зруйнований ліцей у селі Львове, фото: Херсонська ОВА
Destroyed secondary school in the village of Lvove
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
 
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: