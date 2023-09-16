Russians target apartment building and destroy secondary school in Kherson Oblast

On Saturday 16 September, the Russian forces targeted an apartment building in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast; a woman was injured.

Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy fired at one of the apartment buildings in the city. A 63-year-old woman was injured in her own apartment.

In a state of moderate severity, the victim was hospitalised. She is now getting medical attention."

Details: The oblast’s military administration also reported that on Saturday, the Russian forces destroyed a secondary school in the village of Lvove, Tiahynka hromada (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

"Today, an educational institution was hit by the Russian army. The building suffered significant damage: the wall and the roof were damaged, windows were broken," the report said.

Destroyed secondary school in the village of Lvove Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

