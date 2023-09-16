Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

PLACE OF THE STRIKE IN TOKMAK, MAP: TELEGRAM OF FEDOROV

The Defence Forces of Ukraine hit a cluster of Russian military equipment in the occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, it was loud again in Tokmak, which the occupiers turned into a military base.

Advertisement:

"Presents" from the Defence Forces hit the place of a cluster of Russian military equipment on the [city's] outskirts."

Details: Fedorov also reported that this week, the local "passport office" was evacuated from the city to Melitopol, along with FSB employees and part of the occupation administration.

