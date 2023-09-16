Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

THE UKRAINIAN TEAM AT THE OPENING OF THE INVICTUS GAMES. PHOTO: INVICTUS GAMES: TEAM UKRAINE

The Ukrainian national team has finished its performance at the Invictus Games 2023, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, with its best result in history: 34 medals, including 12 gold.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: The team was represented by the largest line-up in its history, with 25 participants in it. Among them were military personnel and veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police and volunteer battalions.

The Ukrainians competed in nine sports: track and field, powerlifting, rowing on simulators, swimming, archery, cycling, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and table tennis; the latter debuted in the program of the Games this year. In addition, a number of Ukrainian participants contested in wheelchair rugby as part of a united team, which included soldiers from different countries.

At this tournament, Ukraine won 34 medals: 12 gold, 14 silver and 8 bronze.

Ukrainians rose to the podium in six sports. The most successful were those who competed in rowing on simulators (11 medals: 4 gold + 7 silver), swimming (9 medals: 3+3+3) and archery (5 medals: 3+0+2).

The most titled representative of the Ukrainian national team was Nazar Vozniuk, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who earned six medals for his team: four gold medals and two silver medals in swimming and rowing on simulators.

Nazar Vozniuk: 4+2+0 (6)

Volodymyr Tovkys: 3+0+1 (4)

Mykola Zaritskyi: 2+2+0 (4)

Yuliia Shevchuk: 1+2+0 (3)

Maksym Zubov: 1+1+0 (2)

Paramedic and former prisoner of war Yuliia "Taira" Paievska wins silver in swimming competition.

Photo: Invictus Games: Team Ukraine

The result of Ukraine at the 2023 Games was the best in the entire history of the team's participation (since its debut in 2017) in these competitions, both in terms of the number of medals and their grade.

Wounded servicemen take part in the Invictus Games. The first such competitions were held in 2014, but only in 2017 were the Ukrainians able to compete in the tournament for the first time.

