High school students without Russian citizenship are not allowed into school in occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 2 September 2023, 00:30
Russian-imposed authorities in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories have been refusing to allow high school students who do not hold Russian passports to attend classes.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Quote: "In a number of settlements in the temporarily occupied territories, there are cases of high school students who did not obtain a Russian passport being temporarily refused admittance to schools run by the occupation authorities."

Details: Schools in Kherson Oblast handed over lists of the students who do not hold Russian passports to the local occupation authorities. The students now have 10 days to "rectify the situation". Only then will they be allowed to take part in lessons.

In addition, the Russians in the occupied territory issued school stationery only to those children whose parents have Russian citizenship. 


