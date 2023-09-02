All Sections
Government prepares to replace heads of Defence and Culture ministries

Iryna Balachuk, Roman KravetsSaturday, 2 September 2023, 08:05
Government prepares to replace heads of Defence and Culture ministries
YULIIA FEDIV. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

The president's staff is discussing the possibility of two new appointments to the Cabinet of Ministers next week, including the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Culture.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda (UP) in the government  

Details: According to UP sources, the president is expected to submit a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) that Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov be removed from his post soon and be replaced by Rustem Umerov, the current Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

In addition, the Parliament may appoint a new Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

UP's sources name Yuliia Fediv, who headed the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, as a potential candidate for this position.

For reference: Yulia Fediv was the head of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation in 2018-2021.  

In September 2021, Fediv announced that criminal proceedings had been initiated against her. 

From 1 July 2021 to 1 June 2022, she was the director of the Hromadske TV NGO.

Background:

  • On 10 August, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing government sources, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking for a replacement for Oleksii Reznikov as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, and that at least two candidates are being considered.
  • On 19 August, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, commenting on rumours that the President was looking for a replacement for him at the defence ministry, said that this position was a "temporary story" for him and that he could resign at his own discretion.
  • On 23 August, Zelenskyy, in response to a question about chances of removing Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post, said that he would be able to comment on personnel decisions after signing the relevant decrees.
  • On 28 August, Reznikov said that he and the president have discussed the possibility of appointing Reznikov to another position, but the decision must be made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.
  • On 27 July, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian parliament – ed.] supported the resignation of Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

