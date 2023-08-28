Defence Minister on whether Zelenskyy offered him another position

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has said that he and the president have discussed the possibility of appointing Reznikov to another position, but the decision must be made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

Source: Reznikov at a press conference on Monday

Details: Journalists asked the minister whether the president offered him to resign after the scandals with the Defence Ministry’s purchases.

Quote from Reznikov: "We have a lot of communication with the president. But it is 98% related to our defence. Another 2% is conversations about the future of our army in the global context. But it is the right of the president to propose a person for the post of minister of defence, and if he offers me to work on the implementation of another project, then I would probably agree. Because this post, no matter who takes it up, is Calvary."

More details: Asked whether Zelenskyy offered the minister to become an ambassador to the United Kingdom, Reznikov answered evasively.

Quote from Reznikov: "Back in 2021, before appointing me to the Ministry of Defence, the president had several different projects that I was ready to implement. And the president chose. The position of ambassador is not a project. But there are several different opportunities to implement these large projects, especially in the context of the project of the future of our army."

Background:

On 10 August, Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking for a replacement for Oleksii Reznikov as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence; there are at least two candidates.

On 19 August, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, commenting on rumours that the president is looking for a substitute for him at the position of the Ministry of Defence, said that this position is "temporary" for him, and he can resign himself.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to a question about the chances of the dismissal of Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, has said that he will be able to comment on personnel decisions after signing relevant decrees.

