Ukrainian defenders post footage of them downing missile with Stinger MANPADS in Kyiv Oblast
Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has thanked the military who recently shot down a Russian cruise missile in Kyiv Oblast and released a video of the downing.
Source: Naiev on Facebook
Details: The video shows the downing of a Russian Kh-101 missile from the Stinger MANNPADS on 30 August.
Quote from Naiev: "The consequences of its strike would have been terrible for both the civilian population and critical infrastructure."
