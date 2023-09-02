All Sections
Russians launch guided bombs on Kherson Oblast killing and wounding people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 16:20
Russians launch guided bombs on Kherson Oblast killing and wounding people
ODRADOKAMIANKA. SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATEMAP

As a result of a Russian attack on the village of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast, a man was killed, two others were wounded, one of them was hospitalised in serious condition.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers fired guided bombs at Odradokamianka. They hit private houses.

A 43-year-old man suffered fatal injuries.

Another man was hospitalised in serious condition. Doctors are now fighting to save his life.

A 57-year-old man was also injured. He suffered multiple shrapnel wounds."

Details: Prokudin added that the Russian strike damaged a number of houses in the village.

