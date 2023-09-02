All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch guided bombs on Kherson Oblast killing and wounding people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 16:20
Russians launch guided bombs on Kherson Oblast killing and wounding people
ODRADOKAMIANKA. SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATEMAP

As a result of a Russian attack on the village of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast, a man was killed, two others were wounded, one of them was hospitalised in serious condition.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers fired guided bombs at Odradokamianka. They hit private houses.

Advertisement:

A 43-year-old man suffered fatal injuries.

Another man was hospitalised in serious condition. Doctors are now fighting to save his life.

A 57-year-old man was also injured. He suffered multiple shrapnel wounds."

Details: Prokudin added that the Russian strike damaged a number of houses in the village.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: