Police officer killed and children wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

A 32-year-old police captain has been killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast as he was documenting the consequences of a previous attack.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, Ruslan Faraonov, a 32-year-old investigator and a police captain was killed as a result of an enemy attack on Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast. Along with his colleagues, he was documenting the consequences of the destruction caused by the previous Russian attack.

Ruslan is survived by his wife, who works in the police service for young people, and two daughters, aged 11 and 12. My deepest sympathy goes out to the family of the deceased. We will certainly take good care of the family."

Details: Klymenko added that last week alone, 187 attacks were recorded in Sumy Oblast, as a result of which 3 people were killed and 16 were injured.

At the same time, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that four civilians, including two children, were wounded in attacks on Sumy Oblast on Saturday.

Previously: On Saturday, 2 September, two power engineers were wounded in a Russian attack on Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast.

