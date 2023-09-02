All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Police officer killed and children wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 19:02
Police officer killed and children wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
police captain Ruslan Faraonov. Photo: Ihor Klymenko's Telegram

A 32-year-old police captain has been killed in a Russian attack on the settlement of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast as he was documenting the consequences of a previous attack. 

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Quote: "Today, Ruslan Faraonov, a 32-year-old investigator and a police captain was killed as a result of an enemy attack on Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast. Along with his colleagues, he was documenting the consequences of the destruction caused by the previous Russian attack.

Advertisement:

Ruslan is survived by his wife, who works in the police service for young people, and two daughters, aged 11 and 12. My deepest sympathy goes out to the family of the deceased. We will certainly take good care of the family."

Details: Klymenko added that last week alone, 187 attacks were recorded in Sumy Oblast, as a result of which 3 people were killed and 16 were injured.

At the same time, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that four civilians, including two children, were wounded in attacks on Sumy Oblast on Saturday.

Previously: On Saturday, 2 September, two power engineers were wounded in a Russian attack on Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: