All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two energy specialists wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 16:06
Two energy specialists wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
CONSEQUENCES OF THE ATTACK ON SUMY OBLAST ON 2 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL

Two power engineers were wounded in the Russian attack on Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on Saturday, 2 September.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

наслідки обстрілів Сумщини 2 вересня, фото: Офіс генпрокурора

CONSEQUENCES OF THE ATTACK ON SUMY OBLAST ON 2 SEPTEMBER, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL

Advertisement:

Quote: "Investigation stated that on 2 September 2023, at about 10:30, the occupiers carried out a mortar attack from the territory of the Russian Federation on the town of Seredyna-Buda in the Shostka district.

The projectiles hit a company car of the Shostka Regional Distribution Network branch of Sumyoblenergo JSC. Two employees were injured. A power line, two facilities and a local enterprise were also damaged."

 

Details: Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are recording the consequences of the attack. Subsequently, the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: