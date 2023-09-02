All Sections
Two energy specialists wounded in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 16:06
CONSEQUENCES OF THE ATTACK ON SUMY OBLAST ON 2 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL

Two power engineers were wounded in the Russian attack on Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on Saturday, 2 September.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "Investigation stated that on 2 September 2023, at about 10:30, the occupiers carried out a mortar attack from the territory of the Russian Federation on the town of Seredyna-Buda in the Shostka district.

The projectiles hit a company car of the Shostka Regional Distribution Network branch of Sumyoblenergo JSC. Two employees were injured. A power line, two facilities and a local enterprise were also damaged."

 

Details: Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are recording the consequences of the attack. Subsequently, the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

