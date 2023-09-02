Russians shell Nikopol district, injuring 4 civilians and damaging infrastructure
Four people were injured and local infrastructure was damaged as a result of shelling in the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy has shelled Nikopol district five times with heavy artillery since the morning. It fired more than four dozen shells. It also attacked the district with a drone. It targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrivka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].
Four people were injured: [three] men aged 40, 52 and 63 and a 60-year-old woman.
Damage was caused to an infrastructure facility, a shop and a utility company. 14 private houses, some farm buildings and power lines were damaged. Also a tractor and four cars."
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!