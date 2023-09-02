All Sections
Russians shell Nikopol district, injuring 4 civilians and damaging infrastructure

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 19:51
Russians shell Nikopol district, injuring 4 civilians and damaging infrastructure
THE AFTERMATH OF THE STRIKES ON NIKOPOL DISTRICT ON 2 SEPTEMBER, PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

Four people were injured and local infrastructure was damaged as a result of shelling in the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини 2 вересня, фото: Сергій Лисак у Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has shelled Nikopol district five times with heavy artillery since the morning. It fired more than four dozen shells. It also attacked the district with a drone. It targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrivka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. 

Four people were injured: [three] men aged 40, 52 and 63 and a 60-year-old woman. 

 

Damage was caused to an infrastructure facility, a shop and a utility company. 14 private houses, some farm buildings and power lines were damaged. Also a tractor and four cars."

