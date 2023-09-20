All Sections
Russians launch several groups of Shahed attack drones overnight

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 02:42
Russians launch several groups of Shahed attack drones overnight
STOCK PHOTO: DEFENCE-UA

The Russian forces deployed several groups of attack drones to Ukraine from different directions on the night of 19-20 September. Air-raid warnings were issued in the north, east and south of the country, as well as in the city of Kyiv. The all-clear was sounded in all oblasts at around 05:00.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Threat of attack UAVs in Sumy and Poltava oblasts! Kharkiv Oblast – missile threat!"

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that the first group of Shaheds in the north of Poltava Oblast is moving in a southwestern direction. Their course may change.

A second group of Russian UAVs is entering Ukrainian airspace in Sumy Oblast from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The military is urging people not to ignore the air-raid warning, and to take cover.

The threat of drone attacks spread to Chernihiv Oblast at 01:01.

The UAV danger spread to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at 01:07.

The air-raid warning spread to Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts at 01:11.

The Ukrainian Air Force said another group of Russian UAVs entered Ukrainian airspace in Sumy Oblast from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Several more groups of Shaheds are in Zaporizhzhia, moving from the south to the northwest.

The threat was reported in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts at 01:21.

It was reported at 01:38 that several more groups of Russian UAVs were entering Ukrainian airspace in Sumy Oblast from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Мапа повітряних тривог станом на 2.08 20 вересня
Map of air-raid warnings in force as of 02:08 on 20 September

The threat of drone attacks was reported in Kyiv and Kirovohrad oblasts at 02:01.

The air-raid warning spread to Cherkasy Oblast and the city of Kyiv at 02:08.

Several groups of Russian UAVs were reportedly entering Ukrainian airspace in southern Sumy Oblast from Russia's Belgorod Oblast at 02:29.

The all-clear was sounded at 04:04 in Kyiv and the oblast, as well as in Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

The Ukrainian Air Force sounded the all-clear across Ukraine at 04:46.

In the morning, it became known that air defenсe downed 17 Shahed kamikaze drones out of 24 launched.

