Zelenskyy proposes to create grain hubs in African ports

Ukraine may establish hubs for millions of tonnes of grain annually in particularly sensitive areas, such as African ports.

Source: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during the Sustainable Development Goals Summit; Ukrainian President's Office

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine has already started talks on such opportunities. This will help prevent any shocks to the global food market.

Advertisement:

The president also stressed that Ukraine will never abandon its role as a guarantor of global food security: "Nobody expected from us that we could press the Russian fleet out of our Black Sea waters, providing more room for the Black Sea Grain Initiative as well as humanitarian initiative – Grain from Ukraine. And the results are truly remarkable".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine food exports have reached the shores of Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Somalia, Tunisia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Iraq, Oman, Pakistan, Türkiye, Yemen, and others. The roads from intermediary ports have carried our products to Ethiopia and Sudan.

This was a total of 32 million tons of food. This is 32 million tons less chaos.

I thank all those leaders who supported our export programs. Thank you very much, guys! We have made it. And nothing prevents us from reaching far more ambitious goals."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!