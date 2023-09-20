All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy proposes to create grain hubs in African ports

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 01:35
Zelenskyy proposes to create grain hubs in African ports
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Ukraine may establish hubs for millions of tonnes of grain annually in particularly sensitive areas, such as African ports.

Source: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during the Sustainable Development Goals Summit; Ukrainian President's Office

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine has already started talks on such opportunities. This will help prevent any shocks to the global food market.

Advertisement:

The president also stressed that Ukraine will never abandon its role as a guarantor of global food security: "Nobody expected from us that we could press the Russian fleet out of our Black Sea waters, providing more room for the Black Sea Grain Initiative as well as humanitarian initiative – Grain from Ukraine. And the results are truly remarkable".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine food exports have reached the shores of Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Somalia, Tunisia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Iraq, Oman, Pakistan, Türkiye, Yemen, and others. The roads from intermediary ports have carried our products to Ethiopia and Sudan.

This was a total of 32 million tons of food. This is 32 million tons less chaos.

I thank all those leaders who supported our export programs. Thank you very much, guys! We have made it. And nothing prevents us from reaching far more ambitious goals."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: