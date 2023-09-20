All Sections
Russia kills 8 civilians and injures 11 more in one day

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 20 September 2023, 08:33
Russia kills 8 civilians and injures 11 more in one day
AFTERMATH OF A RUSSIAN ATTACK ON KH

Eight people were killed and another 11 were injured as a result of Russia's aggression during 19 September.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Moroz, Acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Prokudin reported that over the past day Russian forces conducted 118 attacks, firing 589 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), MANPADS, AGS grenade launchers, UAVs, tanks and aircraft. They fired 23 shells at Kherson.

Prokudin said the Russian military targeted residential areas of the oblast's settlements, hospitals in Beryslav and Kherson districts, the territory of factories and the territory where vehicles were stationed, and the building of an educational institution in Kherson.

Two people were killed and four more were injured as a result of Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast.

Ihor Moroz, Acting Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces wounded five residents of Donetsk Oblast during the day: four in Petropavlivka and one in Bahatyr.

Syniehubov said Russian forces attacked the settlements of Kupiansk, Bohodukhiv and Izium districts in the oblast during the past day.

Three cars with civilians inside were destroyed as a result of a guided aerial bomb attack on Kupiansk. Six people were killed, including four men and two women.

In addition, over 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar shelling.

In particular, Krasne Pershe, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Ambarne, Stroivka, Topoli, Odnorobivka and Ivashky were under Russian fire.

Update: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces launched 128 attacks on 24 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day.

Russian forces conducted five attacks from MLRSs on Novodarivka, Levadne and Stepove, 12 drone attacks on Kanivske, Orikhiv, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky, and also carried out six airstrikes on Orikhiv, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

Russian forces shelled the territory of front line settlements 105 times, in particular, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Levadne, Olhivske, Bilohiria, Poltavka, Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Pavlivka, and Kamianske.

As a result of a Russian kamikaze drone attack on Stepnohirsk, two men, 32 and 42, were wounded.

Authorities received 35 reports about the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities.

