Ukraine's Defence Forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut – General Staff report

The Russian occupiers have attempted to regain their lost grounds near Andriivka and conducted offensive actions near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders continue their assaults south of Bakhmut.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 September

Quote: "In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Yahidne in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers attempted to regain their lost ground near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, but failed. Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault operations in the area south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and consolidating their positions."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Marinka front, Russian troops launched an unsuccessful offensive in and around the city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. They have carried out over 13 unsuccessful attempts to force Ukrainian units out of their positions over the past 24 hours.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are holding the initiative at captured positions, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces suffered losses both in manpower and equipment after their attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Melitopol front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive actions, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupying army and exhausting them.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders continue to wage counter-battery combat, destroying supply depots and successfully hitting the Russian rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich Operational Strategic Group, on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian army retains a grouping of troops to cover their state border. They are actively conducting sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian forces to vulnerable areas and are increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

A total of 24 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours. Russian forces launched 9 missile strikes and 79 air strikes and fired on Ukrainian positions and populated areas 60 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted 1 strike on a command post, 16 strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, and three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three command posts, an anti-aircraft missile system, nine artillery pieces, one ammunition storage point and a radio-electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

