All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland might reduce assistance to Ukrainian refugees in 2024

European PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 09:15

Poland will likely cut financial support for Ukrainians who fled Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Peter Müller, government spokesman, in an interview with the Polsat TV channel; Bloomberg

Peter Müller says that support for Ukrainian refugees, including waiving residence and work permit requirements, free access to schools, medical care and family benefits, will not be extended in 2024.

Advertisement:

"These rules will simply become invalid next year. I think that, to a large extent, these rules will not be extended," Müller said.

The European Commission offered to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled Russia's aggression against Ukraine from 4 March 2024 to 3 March 2025.  

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive on 4 March 2022 by the unanimous decision of the Member States, and it was automatically extended for one year.  

The commission considers that the reasons for temporary protection remain. Therefore, temporary protection should be continued as a necessary response to the current precarious situation, which does not yet contribute to the safe and lasting return of those who enjoy temporary protection.

Now, this proposal must be approved by the EU Council.

The European Commission has previously reported that it is ready to take the necessary measures for further extension of the directive on temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, if necessary, until 2025.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: