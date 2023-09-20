Echo of occupation: car hits a mine in Kyiv Oblast, driver dies

A man has died as a result of his car hitting an explosive device in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: On 20 September, rescue workers received a report of a forest fire between two settlements of Ivankiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that a car had hit a mine, killing the driver (a 29-year-old man) and causing a fire, which was quickly extinguished by the rescue workers.

Quote: "Unfortunately, the liberated territories will remain potentially dangerous for citizens for a long time. Therefore, we ask local residents to refrain from visiting forests, forest belts, fields, and places where hostilities took place."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!