Echo of occupation: car hits a mine in Kyiv Oblast, driver dies

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 September 2023, 11:43
Echo of occupation: car hits a mine in Kyiv Oblast, driver dies
Stock photo: UKRINFORM WEBSITE

A man has died as a result of his car hitting an explosive device in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: On 20 September, rescue workers received a report of a forest fire between two settlements of Ivankiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that a car had hit a mine, killing the driver (a 29-year-old man) and causing a fire, which was quickly extinguished by the rescue workers.

Quote: "Unfortunately, the liberated territories will remain potentially dangerous for citizens for a long time. Therefore, we ask local residents to refrain from visiting forests, forest belts, fields, and places where hostilities took place."

