All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shutdown in US may affect military aid for Ukraine – Pentagon

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 11:36
Shutdown in US may affect military aid for Ukraine – Pentagon
Photo:KEVIN LANCEPLAINE VIA UNSPLASH

A shutdown, temporary suspension of work of the US government, may affect the scale of US military aid for Ukraine.

Source: Chris Sherwood, spokesperson for US Department of Defense, as reported by European Pravda with reference to CNN

Sherwood stated that in the event of a shutdown, military aid for Ukraine and the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces in the US could be impacted by furloughs of personnel and suspension of all activities deemed not essential to US national security.

Advertisement:

A possible government shutdown may also affect the aid supply within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, which has funded the production of key equipment like Abrams tanks and training programs like the ones for F-16 pilots.

"Work or delivery of any equipment funded on previous USAI notifications such as F-16 pilot training would continue, but execution could be impacted by furloughs and DoD's suspension of non-excepted activities," Sherwood said.

In the event of a shutdown Pentagon will also not be able to sign new contracts with defence companies to produce more equipment under USAI.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Earlier, Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, confirmed that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 21 September but refused to promise to him the approval of further financing of aid for Ukraine in Congress.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy reported about his arrival in the US on the evening of 18 September. There he will have talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden, and chambers and Congress parties’ leaders.

Zelenskyy’s visit is underway while the US Congress is considering the request by the White House for additional US$23 billion aid for Ukraine. But its approval is still undetermined since there are serious disagreements in the Republican party concerning this issue.

The White House’s request will make it less likely that the Congress prevents the shutdown – a forced suspension of work of federal bodies, when the financing ends on 30 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
13:01
Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about "capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group"
All News
Advertisement: