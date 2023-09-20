Shutdown in US may affect military aid for Ukraine – Pentagon

A shutdown, temporary suspension of work of the US government, may affect the scale of US military aid for Ukraine.

Source: Chris Sherwood, spokesperson for US Department of Defense, as reported by European Pravda with reference to CNN

Sherwood stated that in the event of a shutdown, military aid for Ukraine and the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces in the US could be impacted by furloughs of personnel and suspension of all activities deemed not essential to US national security.

Advertisement:

A possible government shutdown may also affect the aid supply within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, which has funded the production of key equipment like Abrams tanks and training programs like the ones for F-16 pilots.

"Work or delivery of any equipment funded on previous USAI notifications such as F-16 pilot training would continue, but execution could be impacted by furloughs and DoD's suspension of non-excepted activities," Sherwood said.

In the event of a shutdown Pentagon will also not be able to sign new contracts with defence companies to produce more equipment under USAI.

Earlier, Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, confirmed that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 21 September but refused to promise to him the approval of further financing of aid for Ukraine in Congress.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy reported about his arrival in the US on the evening of 18 September. There he will have talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden, and chambers and Congress parties’ leaders.

Zelenskyy’s visit is underway while the US Congress is considering the request by the White House for additional US$23 billion aid for Ukraine. But its approval is still undetermined since there are serious disagreements in the Republican party concerning this issue.

The White House’s request will make it less likely that the Congress prevents the shutdown – a forced suspension of work of federal bodies, when the financing ends on 30 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!