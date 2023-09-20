Russian drone attacks Swedish journalists in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, their car completely destroyed

A crew of the Swedish TV channel TV4, which was working in Ukraine, has been attacked by a Russian strike drone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: TV4's website

Reporter Johan Fredriksson and photographer Daniel Zdolsek were not injured in the attack.

The attack occurred in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Tuesday at 11:30 when Fredriksson and Zdolsek got out of their car.

Quote: "This time we were lucky. The Russian strike drone crashed right into the back door of our car. Fortunately, there was no one in the car," Fredriksson said.

Ukrainian producer Oleksandr Pavlov was slightly injured in the attack, and two Ukrainian policemen accompanying the TV4 team were also injured.

The shooting crew's car and their filming equipment were completely destroyed during the attack.

The report indicates that the TV4 employees planned to record a story about the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The trip to this area was planned and organised by the local police department.

The TV4 team has completed several security training courses. Fredriksson has been covering events from hot spots for over thirty years.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, called the incident "absolutely horrific."

"It highlights that the war is constantly affecting people who are merely civilians and who are there for other reasons. I assume there will be a very thorough investigation into what's behind that," he said, suggesting that Russia was pushing for less media presence on the ground, so that journalists cover this war as little as possible.

Background:

On 24 July, Dylan Collins, a 35-year-old American video journalist for AFP, was injured in a drone attack while reporting on the work of Ukrainian artillery forces near Bakhmut.

