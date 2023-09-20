All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Journalist Muzhdabaiev thanks Russian "Reich" for sentencing him to six years in prison in absentia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 September 2023, 17:07
Journalist Muzhdabaiev thanks Russian Reich for sentencing him to six years in prison in absentia
AIDER MUZHDABAIEV. PHOTO: MUZHDABAEV'S SOCIAL MEDIA

In Russia, the Second Western District Military Court sentenced in absentia Aider Muzhdabaiev, one of the heads of the Crimean Tatar TV channel ATR, to six years in prison for "calls for terrorism".

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing the court; Muzhdabaiev on X, formerly known as Twitter

Quote from TASS: "The court found Muzhdabaiev guilty under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public calls for terrorist activity, public justification of terrorism or public statements in favour of terrorism) and sentenced him to six years in prison in absentia with serving the sentence in a general regime penal colony and deprivation of the right to administer websites for a period of four years."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry had put the journalist on a federal wanted list.

The reason for his criminal prosecution in Russia was his post on Facebook from 2018.

The journalist himself, who has been living and working in Ukraine since 2015, reacted with irony to this news on his microblog on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote from Muzhdabaiev: "Sad news from the Reich... I am upset. They didn't give me enough. I was counting on at least eight years for my Russophobic crimes... But it was still a military court. So I will respond to this with military crimes. Reich, thank you for your trust!"

Background: In May 2020, journalist Aider Muzhdabaiev, deputy general director of the ATR TV channel, said that he had been officially recognised as a terrorist in Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: