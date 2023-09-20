All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia intensifies airstrikes on coastal areas in Kherson Oblast: Nine bombs since beginning of day

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 September 2023, 17:28
Russia intensifies airstrikes on coastal areas in Kherson Oblast: Nine bombs since beginning of day
OLEKSANDR PROKUDIN. PHOTO: TELEGRAM

The Russian occupation forces have intensified air strikes on the coastal hromadas of Kherson Oblast (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Prokudin said that since the beginning of this day, the Russians have dropped at least nine aerial guided bombs on the settlements in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

Tiahynka, Mykolaivka and Odradokamianka came under fire.

Quote: "Residents of towns and hromadas along the Dnipro River, do not ignore the air-raid warnings! Be sure to go to shelters, and do not leave your homes unless you have to."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: