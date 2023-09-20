Russia intensifies airstrikes on coastal areas in Kherson Oblast: Nine bombs since beginning of day

The Russian occupation forces have intensified air strikes on the coastal hromadas of Kherson Oblast (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Prokudin said that since the beginning of this day, the Russians have dropped at least nine aerial guided bombs on the settlements in Kherson Oblast.

Tiahynka, Mykolaivka and Odradokamianka came under fire.

Quote: "Residents of towns and hromadas along the Dnipro River, do not ignore the air-raid warnings! Be sure to go to shelters, and do not leave your homes unless you have to."

