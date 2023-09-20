All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence reports weakening of Russian positions in Bakhmut

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 10:22
UK intelligence reports weakening of Russian positions in Bakhmut
RUINS IN BAHMUT. ARCHIVE PHOTO: 93rd Mechanized Brigade

Russia still controls a railway line near the recently liberated settlement of Klishchiivka but its defence has likely weakened in the city of Bakhmut while the Defence Forces of Ukraine are approaching the road the Russians use as a supply route to Bakhmut from the south of Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence’s update on the situation in Ukraine from 20 September

Quote: "Since 15 September 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have secured the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, approximately 8km to the south of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

This tactical success brings Ukrainian forces closer to the T 05-13 road, one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south.

However, Russia continues to hold the railway line which runs along an embankment between Klishchiivka and the T 05-13, creating a readily defendable obstacle."

Details: At the same time, the UK analysts assume that recent redeployments of Russian airborne forces from Bakhmut to Zaporizhzhia Oblast have likely weakened Russia’s defences around Bakhmut.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Russia kills 8 civilians and injures 11 more in one day
Ukraine's Defence Forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut – General Staff report
Russians fire Iskander missiles at village in Donetsk Oblast, injuring civilians
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: