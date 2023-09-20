UK intelligence reports weakening of Russian positions in Bakhmut

Russia still controls a railway line near the recently liberated settlement of Klishchiivka but its defence has likely weakened in the city of Bakhmut while the Defence Forces of Ukraine are approaching the road the Russians use as a supply route to Bakhmut from the south of Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence’s update on the situation in Ukraine from 20 September

Quote: "Since 15 September 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have secured the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, approximately 8km to the south of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.

This tactical success brings Ukrainian forces closer to the T 05-13 road, one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south.

However, Russia continues to hold the railway line which runs along an embankment between Klishchiivka and the T 05-13, creating a readily defendable obstacle."

Details: At the same time, the UK analysts assume that recent redeployments of Russian airborne forces from Bakhmut to Zaporizhzhia Oblast have likely weakened Russia’s defences around Bakhmut.

Background:

On 15 September, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated Andriivka during their assault actions, are continuing their offensive, and have had partial success near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade posted footage of the operation to liberate Andriivka in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

On 17 September, the Defence Forces of Ukraine confirmed the liberation of the settlement of Klishchiivka to the south of Bakhmut.

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) supposed that the liberation of Klishchiivka and Andriivka could have caused the severe degradation of the Russian units that were fighting for them.

