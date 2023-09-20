All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 130 Russian soldiers on Tavriia front

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 20 September 2023, 22:22
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 130 Russian servicemen, wounded 194 and captured one more on the Tavriia front over the past day.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "In total, during the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times and carried out 830 attacks, one rocket and 23 air strikes. Artillery units of the Tavriia Defence Forces performed 1,232 fire missions during the day. "

Details: Tarnavskyi also reported the destruction of 48 pieces of Russian military equipment. Among them are three tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and mortars, one multiple-launch rocket system, 14 UAVs, and 15 pieces of vehicles.

The Ukrainian forces also destroyed one ammunition depot and one other strategic object belonging to the Russians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.



