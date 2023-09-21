Zelenskyy meets Scholz

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held discussions with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

Quote: "We discussed the situation on the front line and the primary needs of the defence forces of Ukraine. Separately, attention was paid to the preparation for the international Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine, which will be held in Germany.

Thank you for your significant long-term support, including military assistance and strengthening our air defence.

Its further strengthening is especially important for protecting civilian infrastructure as winter approaches and for ensuring the functioning of the grain corridor."

