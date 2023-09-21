Russian Defence Ministry claims large-scale drone attack on Crimea: Explosions heard

The Russian Ministry of Defence and Russian news outlets have reported explosions in occupied Crimea, and the invaders have claimed to have shot down 19 drones over the peninsula.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; Russian Telegram channels Baza, Mash, Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind) and others

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry reported a large-scale attack on Crimea: "Russian air defence systems destroyed 19 drones over the peninsula."

Explosions near Novofedorivka began to be heard at midnight. The occupiers claimed that it was an "air defence response".

Explosions were also heard in other settlements, including Saky, Yevpatoriia, Dzhankoi and Balaklava.

Local residents said that this was the heaviest attack by Ukrainian drones yet.

Representatives of the occupation administration and Kremlin-appointed puppet leaders have not yet commented on this.

The Russian Ministry of Defence also claimed that air defence systems destroyed one UAV each over Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol oblasts of Russia.

