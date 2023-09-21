Fighting pace near Robotyne decreases, Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct operations on Dnipro River delta islands – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based on information from open sources, has reported that the pace of fighting near the settlements of Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has decreased. Ukraine’s Armed Forces have also conducted landings in the Dnipro River left bank and Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 20 September but did not make any claimed or confirmed advances.

Russian sources, including the Russian MoD [Ministry of Defence – ed.], claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne (12km south of Orikhiv) and Verbove (18km southeast of Orikhiv) and in the direction of Novoprokopivka (16km south of Orikhiv) and Kopani (12km southwest of Orikhiv).

North Ossetian ‘Storm Ossetia’ and ‘Alania’ volunteer battalions, which are operating in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, claimed that the intensity of fighting decreased by the morning of 20 September near Robotyne and Verbove.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces were advancing through the lowlands because Russian forces controlled the heights in this area."

Details: Ukrainian troops continued offensive actions near Bakhmut and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 September.

In particular, Ukraine’s Armed Forces inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces on the Melitopol front.

The Ukraine’s General Staff also reported that Ukrainian troops were continuing their offensive actions on the Bakhmut front and are consolidating their new positions.

Russian troops conducted offensive actions along the Kupiansk-Svatove line on 20 September, but did not advance.

The Russian Hispaniola Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade that operates on the Bakhmut front, reported that Ukrainian forces had hit the brigade’s headquarters near Svitlodarsk (20 km southeast of Bakhmut).

The Russian occupiers said their headquarters and several pieces of equipment were destroyed, and there were casualties as a result of the attack.

The Russian MoD said Russian forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack near the settlement of Pryiutne (16 km southwest of Velyka Novosilka) and stopped a Ukrainian army group near Novodonetske (12 km southeast of Velyka Novosilka).

The ISW also reported that Russian and Ukrainian troops were continuing to operate on the Dnipro River delta islands in Kherson Oblast. The Russian MoD said that Russian forces had destroyed four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Ukrainian special forces near the village of Kozatske (northwest of Nova Kakhovka) and Aloshkinskyi and Pereiaslavskyi islands, probably referring to islands in the Dnipro River delta.

