All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions heard in Kyiv and five oblasts

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 21 September 2023, 06:32
Explosions heard in Kyiv and five oblasts

Air defence systems have been responding in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Rivne as well as in Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv oblasts, and explosions have been heard. The Russian occupiers have launched a large-scale missile attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov reported that Russian forces were attacking Kharkiv.

Advertisement:

Explosions were also heard in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The authorities reported that air defence forces were responding in the oblast.

Air defence systems also responded in Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Citizens were urged to maintain information silence. "We urge everyone not to film or post the work of our defenders on social media", the authorities insisted.

At 05:01, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a group of cruise missiles had changed course in the direction of Kyiv Oblast. The rest went westward. 

Later, residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Lviv, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts were warned about the threat in their areas.

Residents of Rivne were urged to stay in shelters. The Head of the Military Administration later reported Russian missile strikes in Rivne. 

Updated: Later, Kozytskyi reported explosions in Drohobych district. Information about casualties and destruction is being confirmed.

The all-clear was given in Ukraine’s oblasts as of 06:47.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: