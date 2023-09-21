All Sections
Explosions heard in Kyiv and five oblasts

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 21 September 2023, 06:32
Explosions heard in Kyiv and five oblasts

Air defence systems have been responding in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Rivne as well as in Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv oblasts, and explosions have been heard. The Russian occupiers have launched a large-scale missile attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov reported that Russian forces were attacking Kharkiv.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The authorities reported that air defence forces were responding in the oblast.

Air defence systems also responded in Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Citizens were urged to maintain information silence. "We urge everyone not to film or post the work of our defenders on social media", the authorities insisted.

At 05:01, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a group of cruise missiles had changed course in the direction of Kyiv Oblast. The rest went westward. 

Later, residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Lviv, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts were warned about the threat in their areas.

Residents of Rivne were urged to stay in shelters. The Head of the Military Administration later reported Russian missile strikes in Rivne. 

Updated: Later, Kozytskyi reported explosions in Drohobych district. Information about casualties and destruction is being confirmed.

The all-clear was given in Ukraine’s oblasts as of 06:47.

