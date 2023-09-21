Russians target student accommodation in Kherson at night, killing two civilians

Russian forces targeted the city of Kherson in the middle of the night on 20-21 September, striking a student accommodation building, killing two civilians and injuring others.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Around 03:40, the Russian army opened fire on residential areas of Kherson. The Russians hit a student accommodation building while people were still sleeping. As of this hour, two civilians are known to have been killed. Their identities are now being established."

Details: Additionally, a 61-year-old resident was hospitalised in serious condition. In addition, two women, 44 and 57 years of age, as well as a 49-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. They all suffered moderate injuries. An 81-year-old resident received medical assistance on the spot.

Later, Prokudin specified that the people killed in the night attack by the Russians were two men aged 29 and 41. "They were inside a student accommodation facility that was hit by the occupiers," he added.

