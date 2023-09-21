All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians target student accommodation in Kherson at night, killing two civilians

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 September 2023, 07:51
Russians target student accommodation in Kherson at night, killing two civilians
Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces targeted the city of Kherson in the middle of the night on 20-21 September, striking a student accommodation building, killing two civilians and injuring others. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Around 03:40, the Russian army opened fire on residential areas of Kherson. The Russians hit a student accommodation building while people were still sleeping. As of this hour, two civilians are known to have been killed. Their identities are now being established."

Advertisement:

Details: Additionally, a 61-year-old resident was hospitalised in serious condition.  In addition, two women, 44 and 57 years of age, as well as a 49-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. They all suffered moderate injuries. An 81-year-old resident received medical assistance on the spot.

Later, Prokudin specified that the people killed in the night attack by the Russians were two men aged 29 and 41. "They were inside a student accommodation facility that was hit by the occupiers," he added.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: