All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Offensive Guard advances deep into Russians' defence in south

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 September 2023, 14:45
Ukraine's Offensive Guard advances deep into Russians' defence in south
STOCK PHOTO: NATIONAL GUARD OF UKRAINE

Units of the Offensive Guard of Ukraine have advanced deep into the Russians’ defence.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, acting Head of the Department of Planning of the Chief Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, at a briefing in Military Media Center

Details: Urshalovych reported that units of the Offensive Guard brigades are driving the Russians out of their positions and gaining foothold on the achieved borders despite the strong resistance of the Russians.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Despite dense mining, engineering equipment and strong resistance of the occupiers, our units have had partial success and have advanced deep into the Russians’ defence, as well as on the frontline."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: