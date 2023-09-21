Ukraine's Offensive Guard advances deep into Russians' defence in south

Units of the Offensive Guard of Ukraine have advanced deep into the Russians’ defence.

Source: Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, acting Head of the Department of Planning of the Chief Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, at a briefing in Military Media Center

Details: Urshalovych reported that units of the Offensive Guard brigades are driving the Russians out of their positions and gaining foothold on the achieved borders despite the strong resistance of the Russians.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Despite dense mining, engineering equipment and strong resistance of the occupiers, our units have had partial success and have advanced deep into the Russians’ defence, as well as on the frontline."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





