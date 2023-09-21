All Sections
Lithuanian President meets Ukrainian and Polish counterparts, urges them to resolve differences

European PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 14:56

Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania, has called upon the presidents of Ukraine and Poland to resolve differences between the two countries as soon as possible for the sake of the security of the entire region.

Source: Baltic States news portal Delfi with reference to the Lithuanian President, as reported by European Pravda

"For the sake of our common and most important goal – the protection of Europe from Russia’s aggressive expansionist policy, the differences between Ukraine and Poland must be resolved as soon as possible. Poland’s role in providing aid for Ukraine is exceptional. We need to find a solution since further aggravation of the crisis would be irresponsible," Nausėda stated at a meeting with  Ukrainian and Polish leaders.

He remarked that it is important to understand that this is not about the security of separate states but that of the entire region or even continent.

"As history shows, it is only by common efforts, by supporting and helping each other, that we can counteract the danger of outside threats. Meanwhile public disagreements, regardless of their causes, not only undermine unity but also help Russian propaganda," Nausėda stressed.

He talked to his Ukrainian and Polish counterparts about simplifying the transport of grain through the territory of Poland and the increase of transit through Lithuania.

Earlier Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Prime Minister, stated that at the moment Poland is focused on rearming its own army and therefore is not supplying Kyiv with military aid.

This statement was made amid tension in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv due to unilateral Polish restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine’s actions in response.

At the moment Warsaw is only carrying out ammunition and armament supplies arranged in advance, including under contracts with Ukraine.

