Russians bombard Kherson Oblast all day long: 6 killed, 9 injured

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 21 September 2023, 16:20
KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

The Russian forces have launched airstrikes on a village in Kherson Oblast, killing a woman.

Source: Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the Beryslav District Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched guided air bombs on the village of Lvove in Beryslav district, striking private houses.

A 63-year old woman received injuries incompatible with life as a result of the attack.  

Updated: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russians also shelled Bilozerka. According to preliminary data, one person was killed, and two others were injured due to the Russian strike.

As Prokudin reported, the Russians are bombarding Kherson Oblast all day long. Since the beginning of this day, there have been 15 human casualties caused by Russian bombardment: 5 were killed, and another 10 were injured.

Later, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that as of 16:30, six civilians have died and nine more people have been injured due to Russian attacks. Besides the settlements of Bilozerka and Lvove, the Russians also attacked the village of Tiahynka in the Beryslav district.

