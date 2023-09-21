All Sections
Ukraine receives 10 Stridsvagn 122 tanks with trained crews from Sweden

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 16:20
Forsvarsmakten

Ukraine has received 10 Swedish Stridsvagn 122 tanks, manned by Ukrainian crews trained in Sweden.

Source: European Pravda citing the press service of the Armed Forces of Sweden

Details: "We gave them everything we could – excellent equipment and good knowledge. We wish them success in liberating their country," the commander of operations of the Ground Forces Headquarters, Mats Ludwig, said.

The tanks have been in Ukraine for some time. The Swedish military follows Ukrainian colleagues’ progress on social media as much as possible.

Stridsvagn 122 is a third-generation Swedish main battle tank, a licensed German Leopard 2A5 tank with various modifications.

Stridsvagn 122 entered service with the Swedish Armed Forces in 1996, by 1998 there were 180 tanks, and by 2022 – 120, the tenth part was decided to be transferred to the Armed Forces.

Background:

  • Earlier, Denmark announced that, together with other countries, it is purchasing an additional 45 tanks for Ukraine, including 15 modernised T-72s.
  • In addition, Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defence, opening the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on 19 September, announced the delivery of M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv in the near future.

