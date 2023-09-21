Russia launched Onyx missiles: air-raid warning was issued in number of Ukraine's oblasts
An air-raid warning has been issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts as Russia launched Onyx missiles.
Source: the Air Force of Ukraine; an air-raid warning map
Quote: "There is a threat for the southern oblasts. Preliminary reports indicate that Onyx supersonic anti-ship missiles have been launched by the Russians."
Details: The missiles are moving towards Zatoka in Odesa Oblast.
Update: The air-raid warning has been cancelled.
As of 19:08, the air-raid warning has been cancelled in all oblasts except for Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
