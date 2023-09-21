All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bulgaria expels Russian Orthodox Church envoy due to threat to national security

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 19:36

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria announced on Thursday that the Bulgarian authorities have decided to expel Archimandrite Vassian, head of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia and the de facto representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country, due to a threat to national security.

Source: European Pravda, citing the embassy on Facebook

Details: The Russian diplomatic mission described the expulsion of the Russian Orthodox archimandrite as "rude and blatant actions" designed to "turn the Russian and Bulgarian peoples against each other".

Advertisement:

"It is obvious that Bulgaria’s current leadership has set itself the task of destroying not only the socio-political and cultural-humanitarian ties between our states, but also to break the relationship between the Russian and Bulgarian Orthodox sister churches," the Russian Embassy added.

Eleonora Mitrofanova, Russia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, told the Russian propaganda agency TASS that the Bulgarian authorities had designated Vassian a threat to national security, and that several other Russian Orthodox priests are being expelled along with him.

"They were put in a van and taken to their homes to collect their belongings; then they will be taken to the church, and then to the border with Serbia," TASS quoted her as saying.

Bulgaria has not yet officially commented on the Russian priests’ expulsion.

Background:

In the spring of 2022, Bulgaria expelled over a dozen Russian embassy employees who were engaged in espionage. In total, European states have expelled hundreds of such Russian "diplomats" since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: