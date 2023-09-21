Ukraine's Armed Forces repel attacks around 6 settlements and strike two electronic warfare systems – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian military in the vicinity of six settlements, and they struck a command post and two electronic warfare systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 September

Details: The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and assault actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting casualties in the manpower and equipment of the Russian forces and exhausting them along the entire contact line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces hit a command post and carried out 10 attacks on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, a cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, nine artillery systems and two electronic warfare stations.

During the day, over 20 combat clashes were recorded. In total, the Russians inflicted 52 missile and 44 air strikes, as well as carried out 43 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, civilians were killed and wounded as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Residential buildings, civilian educational institutions, medical institutions, student accommodation and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation is without significant changes. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were recorded. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus carry out tasks in the border areas with Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas and continue attacks on the settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. During the day, they inflicted an airstrike in the area of Dihtiarne, Sumy Oblast. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling, including Chernatske in Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Zarichchia, Kucherivka, Shalyhyne and Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast; and Hrafske, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian forces inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Kopanka and Shyikivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The areas of more than 10 settlements, in particular Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kivsharivka in Kharkiv Oblast, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, areas of the settlements of Nevske, Luhansk Oblast, and Dibrova, Donetsk Oblast, were subjected to airstrikes. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks, among them Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Spirne, Berestove and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area northeast of Hrihorivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians tried to restore the lost position in the vicinity of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, but were unsuccessful. They inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka, Minkivka, Klishchiivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Arkhanhelsk, Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the day, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled eight attacks in the areas of Marinka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast. Ten settlements came under fire from the Russian forces, among them Marinka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled a Russian attack in the area of Mykilske, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Uhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Forces successfully repelled a Russian attack in the area of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, in particular Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Stepove and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lvove and Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast. About 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, among them Beryslav, Mykolaivka and Kherson in Kherson Oblast, as well as Solonchaky and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

