General Staff specifies number of missiles shot down at night

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 21 September 2023, 20:41
Ukrainian defenders shot down 38 out of 44 Russian cruise missiles at night. The Russians also attacked with six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Details: According to updated information, on the night of 20-21 September, the Russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine’s energy, industrial and civil infrastructure with 44 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles and six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

As a result of combat work by the assets and personnel of the Air Force in cooperation with the Air Defence Forces of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, 38 cruise missiles were destroyed.

Background:

  • Russia fired missiles from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft overnight from the area west of Engels airfield.
  • Earlier, it was reported that 36 out of the 43 missiles were shot down.

