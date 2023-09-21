Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with missiles, hitting recreational infrastructure

The Russian military attacked Odessa Oblast with missiles on the evening of 21 September,, hitting recreational infrastructure.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the evening, Russian terrorists attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with missiles. Unfortunately, there is a hit to the recreational infrastructure. A fire broke out on the site but was quickly extinguished."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kiper, there were no casualties.

Background:

Earlier, an air-raid warning was issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts as Russia launched Onyx missiles.

Ukraine’s Air Force warned of a threat to the southern regions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!