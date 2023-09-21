Russia strikes Kherson suburb in the evening: woman is killed

The Russian invaders struck the village of Zelenivka near Kherson in the evening, killing a woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russia killed a woman in Zelenivka. The invaders shelled the settlement with artillery. They hit a residential building. The house was destroyed by the shelling."

Advertisement:

Details: Rescue workers pulled out a 63-year-old woman from under the rubble. She sustained life-threatening injuries.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!