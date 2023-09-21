Russia strikes Kherson suburb in the evening: woman is killed
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 21:57
The Russian invaders struck the village of Zelenivka near Kherson in the evening, killing a woman.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russia killed a woman in Zelenivka. The invaders shelled the settlement with artillery. They hit a residential building. The house was destroyed by the shelling."
Details: Rescue workers pulled out a 63-year-old woman from under the rubble. She sustained life-threatening injuries.
