Abrams tanks for Ukraine are "on schedule" and F-16 training to begin "soon" – Pentagon

The US Department of Defense will not disclose details of the provision of Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine and the arrival of Ukrainians for F-16 training, but insists that these processes are going as planned.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder at a briefing for journalists on 21 September, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

In response to a question about the timing of the Abrams' arrival in Ukraine, Ryder said that "everything is on schedule".

Advertisement:

"For security reasons, I’m not going to be able to go into specifics in terms of when the tanks will arrive, other than to say that we expect them to arrive in Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," he added.

The Pentagon spokesman separately said that training for Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets has already begun in Denmark.

"As it relates to the training in the United States, we do expect Ukrainian pilots and maintainers to arrive in the United States soon to conduct the initial English language training, and then the pilot training is to start a few weeks after that," Ryder explained.

The Biden administration announced its intention to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in January. It took this step after months of insisting that the tanks were too complex and difficult to maintain and repair in order to prompt Germany to supply Leopard tanks.

The first shipment of Abrams tanks to Ukraine was approved for delivery in early August.

One of the latest aid packages from the US includes depleted-uranium shells for the Abrams.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!