Ukraine's defenders kill 480 Russian soldiers, hit 6 tanks and destroy 40 artillery systems in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 September 2023, 08:11
Ukraine's defenders kill 480 Russian soldiers, hit 6 tanks and destroy 40 artillery systems in one day
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 480 Russian invaders over the past day. In total, 274,950 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 274,950 (+480) military personnel
  • 4,644 (+6) tanks
  • 8,891 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,177 (+40) artillery systems
  • 785 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 528 (+0) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 4,858 (+8) tactical UAVs
  • 1,517 (+38) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships/boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines 
  • 8,690 (+20) vehicles and tankers
  • 912 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

