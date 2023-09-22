Ukraine's defenders kill 480 Russian soldiers, hit 6 tanks and destroy 40 artillery systems in one day
Friday, 22 September 2023, 08:11
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 480 Russian invaders over the past day. In total, 274,950 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 274,950 (+480) military personnel
- 4,644 (+6) tanks
- 8,891 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,177 (+40) artillery systems
- 785 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 528 (+0) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,858 (+8) tactical UAVs
- 1,517 (+38) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 8,690 (+20) vehicles and tankers
- 912 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!